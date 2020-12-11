J-K tourism dept marks International Mountain Day to boost adventure tourism

To boost adventure tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department celebrated International Mountain Day at the conference hall of the TRC Sport Climbing at Artificial Rock in Nowgam village on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Aparna Kumar said, "In March 2020, I had not travelled anywhere. As soon as I got the invitation from the Department of Tourism of Jammu and Kashmir, I did not think twice and came directly here. I wanted to see Kashmir and experience the beauty of the place. I would implore the government of Jammu and Kashmir to encourage tourism and adventure sports. This will also lead towards the path of progress and sustainable development."

She said, "I have come here from Dehradun. I belong to Karnataka. Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in this country. I request all of you to come here and experience the beauty, magic, grandeur of Kashmir and enjoy the hospitality of Kashmiris." Ehsan Ali, an adventure sports enthusiast, said, "Mountain biking just got flagged off. Sports climbing will be flagged off soon. Several seminars and activities are also taking place. These activities by the government should be encouraged. Department of Tourism is particular in this regard. Last year the number of tourists was low, but it has gone up since then."

Jalal-ud-din Baba, an adventure filmmaker, said, "International Mountain Day should be celebrated. Our livelihoods are dependent on tourism. Till day, I feel that our tourism industry is limited. Very confined. Tourists prefer to travel only from Airport to Srinagar-Dal Lake- Pahalgam-Gulmarg-Sonamarg and back to their homes. This is basic Kashmir. Kashmir is beyond this." Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director of Tourism Kashmir, said, "Mountains have their own importance. Mountains not only provide natural resources and shelter to animals but also attract of tourism. We all have gathered here to promote tourism and mark this occasion. We are ready to welcome and entertain tourists." (ANI)