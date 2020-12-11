Left Menu
K'taka Higher Education Minister directs officials to submit proposal for appointment of 350 lectures

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana who is also the minister of higher education on Friday directed the senior officials of the department to immediately submit the proposal with regard to the appointment of 350 lecturers for aided degree colleges.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana who is also the minister of higher education on Friday directed the senior officials of the department to immediately submit the proposal with regard to the appointment of 350 lecturers for aided degree colleges. It is noteworthy that this proposal is languishing even after the approval of the finance department. Narayana directed the officials in a meeting held on Friday with the representatives of the Karnataka-aided Lecturers' Association and officials of higher education and finance departments.

"The Finance Department had approved the appointment of 907 lecturers for aided colleges. Of these, appointment orders for 369 posts had been issued way back and they are already working in the respective colleges where they were posted. This process has been completed as per UGC norms," Narayana explained. Further, he said, "350 applications are in the verification stage. Action with regard to the appointment of these posts will be taken after completion of discussions at a higher level."

Finance Department Secretary PC Jaffer who was present in the meeting assured that action would be taken as immediately as soon as the proposal is received. The lecturers of aided colleges led by Kollegala MLA Mahesh expressed their grievances before the minister Ashwatha Narayana.

The state government had decided to fill the posts which laid vacant till December 31, 2015. Accordingly, the appointment process needs to be carried out. (ANI)

