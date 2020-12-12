Left Menu
Kashmir witnesses season's first snowfall

Kashmir woke up to a mesmerising view of the valley covered in a white blanket on Saturday after receiving the season's first snowfall, which brought hope and excitement among the local people and tourists alike.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-12-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 13:51 IST
Kashmir witnesses season's first snowfall
After season's first snowfall in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Danish, a taxi driver, hoped the first snow of the season will bring more tourists to the valley and give a much-needed boost to his business, which suffered a setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The snowfall is an integral part of the valley's identity. Besides enhancing its beauty, it brings water. Hopefully, the snowfall will also bring more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir this year," said Danish.

"The snowfall is an integral part of the valley's identity. Besides enhancing its beauty, it brings water. Hopefully, the snowfall will also bring more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir this year," said Danish. Tourists in Srinagar were excited to witness the season's first snowfall.

"This is the first time I have come to Srinagar. It's marvelous to see the scenic beauty of this place after the snowfall. I have come from South India and experiencing snowfall is something new to me. This is the first time I am experiencing the snow and this experience will remain with me for a long time," said Venkataraman, a Chennai resident. However, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to snow accumulation in Jawahar Tunnel, said the UT Traffic Police. Several other places were also blocked due to landslides.

India Meteorological Department, in its daily forecast, predicted a "generally cloudy sky with light rain" in Srinagar with minimum temperature at 1 degree Celsius and maximum at 10 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

