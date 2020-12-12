Secured 100 pc conviction in cases this year, NIA clarifies

Left Menu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday informed that the anti-terror agency has secured a 100 per cent conviction rate in all the cases, in which judgements have been passed by special NIA courts this year.

12-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday informed that the anti-terror agency has secured a 100 per cent conviction rate in all the cases, in which judgements have been passed by special NIA courts this year. The NIA made the announcement while clarifying on "misleading news" reported by some media outlets yesterday that a special NIA court in Srinagar had acquitted all accused in a case related to the killing of Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth chief in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the current year 2020, all the designated NIA Special Courts in India have pronounced judgements in 11 cases till date and NIA has been able to secure 100 per cent conviction," the NIA said in a statement. The clarification comes a day after it was reported that a special trial court in Srinagar had acquitted all persons in the case related to the murder of religious cleric Maulvi Showkat Ahmad Shah, who was killed in an explosion on April 8, 2011.

The NIA has said that the news is misleading. (ANI)

