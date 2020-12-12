Left Menu
Development News Edition

First NGO aid gets to Ethiopia's Tigray, businesses to re-open

The first non-governmental aid convoy since fighting started arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Saturday, as the government ordered businesses to re-open and officials to return to work. The federal government restricted access to Tigray after fighting began on Nov. 4 between its troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that ruled the province.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 20:16 IST
First NGO aid gets to Ethiopia's Tigray, businesses to re-open
Image Credit: Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (Facebook)

The first non-governmental aid convoy since fighting started arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Saturday, as the government ordered businesses to re-open and officials to return to work.

The federal government restricted access to Tigray after fighting began on Nov. 4 between its troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party that ruled the province. So far the conflict in Africa's second-most populous nation is believed to have killed thousands of people and displaced around 950,000. But the tempo of fighting seems to have slowed since the government announced the capture of the regional capital Mekelle late last month, although information is hard to verify due to the restrictions.

Phone and internet connections are gradually being restored, but most of the region remains unreachable for journalists and outside aid agencies. The convoy of seven white trucks that arrived in Mekelle was organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Ethiopian Red Cross, the ICRC said.

"Doctors and nurses have been ... weeks without new supplies, running water, and electricity," said Patrick Youssef, the ICRC's regional director for Africa. "This medical shipment will inject new stocks, help patients," and reduce those impossible life-or-death triage decisions." BACK-TO-WORK ORDER

The government says it has defeated TPLF forces, and struck a deal with the United Nations to allow aid. But some aid agencies and donors say the agreement is too restrictive and security remains a problem; one U.N. security team was shot at last weekend.

The government says Tigray is returning to normal, despite the continuing restrictions. The federally-appointed provisional administration for Tigray, intended to replace the TPLF, said it would take office on Sunday and urged local government workers to resume their jobs on Monday.

"Peace and stability has been established in most of the towns in the region, including Mekelle. Businesses must return to normal from tomorrow," the state news agency quoted Mulu Nega, the head of the interim authority, as saying. Government workers who were absent would be fired, he said, and gun owners must surrender their weapons to security forces by Tuesday.

It's unclear what will happen to civilians displaced by the fighting. Nearly 50,000 refugees, mostly Tigrayans, have crossed into eastern Sudan since early November. Nearly 15,000 are at Um Rakoba camp, where long lines of people waited for food with plates in their hands and new arrivals constructed shelters using tree branches.

"We don't have enough food or shelter here, but I am too scared to go back," said Tewelo Gabrageres, 35-year-old trader.

Also Read: Ethiopia volatile with fighting, ethnic profiling of Tigrayans - UN rights boss

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar BJP to launch campaign in support of new farm laws from Sunday

Bihar BJP will launch a 13-day campaign from Sunday in support of the new farm laws and hold meetings with farmers across the state to make the farming community aware of the Centres agriculture reform measures. Addressing a press conferenc...

Riot in Maha village as man held for harassing woman gets bail

Police in Sillod in Maharashtras Aurangabad district had to fire rubber bullets and four revolver rounds to control a mob protesting against bail being given to a man accused of harassing a local woman, an official said on Saturday. The mob...

Umar Kremlev wins International Boxing Association Presidency, calls for urgent reforms

Russias Umar Kremlev has called for unity and reforms in the International Boxing Association AIBA right after becoming the new president of the sports body. Kremlev won the election with 57.33 per cent of the vote and became the new presid...

Israel establishes diplomatic tie with Bhutan, newspaper says

Israel has established diplomatic relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighbouring India, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Saturday.A spokeswoman for Israels foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020