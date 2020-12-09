Left Menu
Ethiopia volatile with fighting, ethnic profiling of Tigrayans - UN rights boss

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 16:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

The situation in Ethiopia is "worrying and volatile" as fighting in the Tigray region continues amid reports of ethnic profiling of Tigrayans including in Addis Ababa, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday. "We have reports that particularly areas surrounding towns like Mekelle, Sherero, Axum, Abiy Addi, and the borders between the Amhara and Tigray regions, fighting continues between federal forces and the TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front), and affiliated militias on both sides," Bachelet told a news conference in Geneva.

"There is an urgent need for independent monitoring of the human rights situation in the Tigray region, all necessary measures to protect civilians, and accountability for violations." Reuters has been unable to verify claims by either side in the conflict since phone and internet connections to the Tigray region are down and access to the area is strictly controlled.

