Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties protest against privatisation of NMR toy train service

The Left parties on Saturday protested against the state government's plan to privatise the NMR Toy train service, urging the government to cancel the agreement reportedly signed with a private agency in this regard.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:42 IST
Left parties protest against privatisation of NMR toy train service
Left parties protest at the Mettupalyam Railway Station. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Left parties on Saturday protested against the state government's plan to privatise the NMR Toy train service, urging the government to cancel the agreement reportedly signed with a private agency in this regard. Protestors shouted slogans at Railway Station while the police personnel tried to stop them.

"We condemn the agreement signed with a private organisation to run the Nilgiri toy train," said a protester. However, in a statement, Southern Railway said there was no plan to start a daily chartered train from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam from January next year.

"There have been reports in a section of the media that a firm will be running daily chartered special trains from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam and back from January, 2021 onwards. It is clarified that there is no proposal, as of now, for running chartered trips on daily basis as stated in those reports," the statement added. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hardline Indonesian cleric held over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...

Opposition parties shedding crocodile tears for farmers: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the vested interests of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here,...

Officials appeal for low-key programs at Bhima Koregaon

Top district officials on Saturday appealed people to avoid gathering in large numbers at the Bhima Koregaon war memorial on January 1 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh reviewedthe arrangements for the annu...

Kerala CM hits out at central probe agencies, alleges misuse

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday alleged central probe agencies, which should function as per established norms, were being misused to destabilise state governments ruled by opposition parties. The Kerala government viewed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020