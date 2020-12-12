Left parties protest against privatisation of NMR toy train service

The Left parties on Saturday protested against the state government's plan to privatise the NMR Toy train service, urging the government to cancel the agreement reportedly signed with a private agency in this regard. Protestors shouted slogans at Railway Station while the police personnel tried to stop them.

"We condemn the agreement signed with a private organisation to run the Nilgiri toy train," said a protester. However, in a statement, Southern Railway said there was no plan to start a daily chartered train from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam from January next year.

"There have been reports in a section of the media that a firm will be running daily chartered special trains from Mettupalayam to Udagamandalam and back from January, 2021 onwards. It is clarified that there is no proposal, as of now, for running chartered trips on daily basis as stated in those reports," the statement added. (ANI)