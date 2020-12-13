Delhi reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

As many as 1,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the national capital to 6,07,454, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. According to the department, Delhi reported 33 deaths in the last 24 hours surging the death toll due to the virus to 10,014. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.65 per cent.

A total of 2,539 people recovered from the lethal infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries here to 5,80,655. There are 16,785 active Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.41 per cent.

A total of 35,611 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 36,724 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the department said. Meanwhile, with 30,005 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India crossed the 98-lakh mark and reached 98,26,775, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoHFW) data on Saturday. (ANI)