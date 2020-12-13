Left Menu
CoBRA officer injured during demining operation

A deputy commandant of CoBRA 208 has sustained splinter injury during demining operation in Sukma and will be airlifted to Raipur for treatment, P Sundarraj, Inspector General, Bastar said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:55 IST
P Sundarraj, Inspector General, Bastar (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"The deputy Commandant of CoBRA 208 sustained splinter injury during demining operation between Kistaram & Pallodi in Sukma. The injured officer has been given first aid in Kistaram field hospital and he will be airlifted to Raipur for better treatment," a statement said. Recently an assistant commandant of CoBRA was killed in an IED blast in the district, while nine others were injured. (ANI)

