CoBRA officer injured during demining operation

"The deputy Commandant of CoBRA 208 sustained splinter injury during demining operation between Kistaram & Pallodi in Sukma. The injured officer has been given first aid in Kistaram field hospital and he will be airlifted to Raipur for better treatment," a statement said. Recently an assistant commandant of CoBRA was killed in an IED blast in the district, while nine others were injured. (ANI)

