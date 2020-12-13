Left Menu
2 Pakistani terrorists killed, 1 associate arrested in J-K's Poonch

Two Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down and one associate was arrested at Durgan Poshana area in Poonch in a joint operation launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:03 IST
Terrorists killed in the operation of Army, J-K Police and CRPF.. Image Credit: ANI

Two Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down and one associate was arrested at Durgan Poshana area in Poonch in a joint operation launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The slain terrorists have been identified as Sajid and Bilal, said Zonal police headquarter Jammu Zone of Jammu and Kashmir Police in a release.

"Two AK 47 Rifles, one UBGL and one Thuraya Satphone have been recovered from their possession," it said. "While the searches in the area were going on, Police made efforts to persuade the hiding terrorists to surrender but they fired on the search party initiating a gunfight. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were eliminated and one associate has been apprehended. They were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT," it added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

