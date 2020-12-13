News Broadcasters Federation calls Republic TV CEO's arrest 'highly disturbing'

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Sunday said that the early morning arrest and two-day remand of Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani, in the investigation into allegations of TRP rigging case is "highly disturbing". NBF said that it is 'deeply disturbed' by the arrest of Republic TV's CEO Vikas Khanchandani.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai remanded Khanchandani to police custody for two days (till December 15). He was arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged TRP rigging case. The NBF, a federation of news channels representing both national and regional broadcasters, said Vikas Khanchandani's arrest by the Greater Mumbai Police is the "latest police action" after its senior executive Ghanshyam Singh was arrested, remanded and released on bail after spending 26 days in prison.

"Vikas' anticipatory bail petition is scheduled to be heard by the court and the arrest and remand is highly disturbing," it said in a statement. R Jai Krishna, Secretary-General of NBF, urged Maharashtra government to ensure that the law of land is followed in letter and spirit.

"The early morning arrest of Vikas Khanchandani, the chief executive of Republic TV, is highly alarming on the law and order situation in Maharashtra. The series of arrests of senior executives of Republic TV on the pretext of investigations into one or other raises serious questions on liberty of an individual. We urge the State Government of Maharashtra to ensure law of land is followed in letter and spirit," NBF statement quoted Krishna as saying. "I'm at a loss of words at the arrest of Vikas, it really pains and worries a lot of media professionals like us. What's the end to this? This can't continue for long," said Shankar Bala, Vice President of NBF, and CEO, Fourth Dimension Media Solutions.

Sanjive Narain, Vice President of NBF and CEO of Prag News, an Assam-based regional news channel appealed to Maharashtra government and the police to "stop their atrocities on Republic TV" and "let his people live a normal life". "We are very sad to hear that Vikas Khanchandani, the CEO of Republic TV has been arrested in the false TRP scam case. And we appeal to the Maharashtra Government and the police to stop their atrocities on Republic TV and let his people live a normal life. It is enough and it has now gone really over the head now, and if they don't stop these atrocities on the media, I think the entire country's media should get together and strongly oppose and fight it out with the Maharashtra Government," Narain said.

"We strongly condemn this act of the Maharashtra Government and the Maharashtra Police of arresting of Vikas Khanchandani in the TRP scam case. There have been many TRP scam cases across the country but why he is the only one to be targeted and arrested? We all know what they have been doing with Arnab (Goswami), and we strongly oppose this. I as the Vice President of NBF strongly condemn this and appeal once again to the Maharashtra Government to stop these atrocities on the Republic Network," he added. NBF has reiterated and urged the central government to "immediately set-up an independent neutral national agency to investigate any allegations of professional misconduct by journalists, executives, and owners of media company, in order to prevent selective harassment by the state authority and to ensure the Freedom of Press."

The Mumbai metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday, remanded Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani to 2-day police custody till December 15, after his arrest by the Mumbai police in the alleged TRP scam case. Republic TV is set to move the Bombay High Court immediately, challenging the city court's order. (ANI)