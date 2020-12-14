Maha: Body of man missing since October last year found

The body of a 29-year-old man, who was missing since October last year, has been recovered from a farm in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Monday. Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing the man, they said, adding that based on information provided by the accused, the police exhumed the body from the farm on Saturday night.

Ganesh Damodar Misal (29), a resident of Amalner village here, went missing last year following which his family members lodged a complaint at Gangapur police station on October 10, 2019. While conducting a probe into the case, the police recently questioned two men, who admitted that they strangulated Misal to death with a rope on October 5 last year and buried the body at a farm, a senior police official said.

They also told the police that they killed Misal as he was aware about the illicit relations of one of the accused with a woman in the village, he said. ''We had a clue that Ganesh was on a two-wheeler with the two accused before he went missing. Later, we concentrated on the accused's illicit relation angle. We were following this up since six months and succeeded in solving the case,'' police inspector Janardan Surwase told PTI.

Based on information provided by the accused, the police and local administration officials went to the farm and recovered the body, which was buried around three-feet below the ground, the official said. The post-mortem was conducted and later an offence was registered against the two accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 364, 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention), he said.

Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil has announced a prize of Rs 15,000 for the Gangapur police team which solved the case.