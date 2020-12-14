Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists ahead of Union Budget 2021-22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, informed the Ministry of Finance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:08 IST
Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists ahead of Union Budget 2021-22
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the meeting on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held pre-Budget consultations with top industrialists in the national capital ahead of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, informed the Ministry of Finance.

Sitharaman has concluded a comprehensive review of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with the Secretaries of various Ministries/Departments, the Ministry of Finance said on Sunday.

In an official release, Finance Ministry said, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Welspun One gives on lease 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space in MMR to FM Logistic India

Welspun One Logistics Parks will provide on lease around 9 lakh sq ft warehousing space to FM Logistic India in its flagship project at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Third party logistic 3PL service provider FM Logistic India has entered into a ...

BJD to observe Foundation Day in all assembly segments & urban pockets

Odishas ruling Biju Janata Dal BJD will observe its Foundation Day on December 26 in all the assembly segments and urban pockets of the state, a senior party leader said. This time the party will observe the Foundation Day in all the urban ...

EU's Barnier says UK trade deal still possible

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Monday that sealing a new trade pact with Britain was still possible as the two sides tried to break deadlocks on access to British fishing waters for EU trawlers and corporate ...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as China fines Alibaba, other tech giants

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday, weighed down by tech firms after China fined tech players for not reporting deals properly for anti-trust reviews, though prospects of further policy support in Beijing limited losses. The Hang Seng i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020