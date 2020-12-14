Left Menu
First cargo ship to sail from Old Port to Maldives

Updated: 14-12-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:08 IST
First cargo ship to sail from Old Port to Maldives
A cargo ship from the Old Port here would be sailing with vegetables and organic manure to Maldives late Monday. The ship 'MSV Noore Al-Kadari-II' with 200 tonnes of the goods would reach Maldives in four or five days.

This is the first time goods are being exported to the island from the Old Port, said contractor Charandas V Karkera. Export activities would get a boost with this new business relation and more exports are expected from the port in future, he said.

There is a demand for organic manure in Maldives for the coconut and other farms. The manure is made of coconut husks and cow dung, he said. Karkera has hired the ship for Rs 5 lakh per month, which would make two trips to the island in a month.

