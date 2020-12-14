AIKSCC decides to do away with post of Convenor

The National Working Group of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) met on Sunday and decided to do away with the post of Convenor, an official statement said here on Monday. Henceforth, all decisions of the AIKSCC shall be taken only by the Working Group, which shall be the official position of AIKSCC and shall be announced as such.

The statement said, "The blockade of Jaipur-Delhi Highway started yesterday will reach Shajahpur border. Farmer organizations camped at the border overnight and from today onwards the gathering will gain momentum as farmers from all over Rajasthan and Haryana are moving to Shajahpur." "Toll plazas have been blocked in all states and travellers have saved tens of crores in toll fees. Protestors agitated at several malls, shops and petrol pumps all over, particularly in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha," it added.

Massive rallies on different dates are being planned in state capitals. Kolkata will see a large rally at the Governor House on December 16 while in Patna farmers will rally on December 29. Mumbai farmers will sit in dharna today, as the Assembly session begins, demanding the passing of laws to negate the ill-effects of the central farm laws. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances.

Farmers' leaders have sat on a hunger strike from 8 am-5 pm at borders of the national capital where the protest entered 17th day on Monday. Farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.