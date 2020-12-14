Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain seeking to extend N.Ireland food supply grace period to all retailers

The main trade body representing wholesalers and independent retailers such as smaller convenience stores that compete with supermarket giants like Tesco, Sainsbury's have demanded the same terms to avoid being put at a competitive disadvantage. "Our view is that grace period should apply to retailers moving products from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and we are working to ensure we get that clarity as quickly as possible," Brandon Lewis told BBC Northern Ireland radio.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:41 IST
Britain seeking to extend N.Ireland food supply grace period to all retailers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is seeking to extend a post-Brexit grace period to all Northern Ireland retail that currently will exempt supermarkets bringing in food products from mainland Britain from additional checks, Britain's minister for the region said on Monday. When the United Kingdom exits the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31, Northern Ireland will remain aligned to the EU's single market and goods arriving there will be subject to EU customs rules.

A joint UK/EU committee working out how to implement the tailor-made Northern Ireland arrangements agreed last week to exempt supermarkets from completing export health certificates for three months and told them that there would be no change to current regulations around chilled meats for six months. The main trade body representing wholesalers and independent retailers such as smaller convenience stores that compete with supermarket giants like Tesco, Sainsbury's have demanded the same terms to avoid being put at a competitive disadvantage.

"Our view is that grace period should apply to retailers moving products from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and we are working to ensure we get that clarity as quickly as possible," Brandon Lewis told BBC Northern Ireland radio. "We are working with the EU to try and ensure that we can make this work for all businesses. Obviously, the impact of the wider trade agreement has an impact on this as well."

Trade groups in Northern Ireland have said supermarkets may have to source some products from other markets such as across the open border in EU-member Ireland once the grace period ends. Lewis said London's intention was not to create a cliff edge but to find a permanent solution. "We will be working with the EU to show that there is a way that those products can flow properly with the confidence of the EU that it's not going have any kind of abuse of the system," he said.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 years on, missing boy re-united with family by DARPAN

A boy, who had gone missing from his house in 2010, has been traced with the help of the face recognition tool -- DARPAN -- and re-united with his family. The boy from Madhya Pradesh was found at a childrens home in Howrah, West Bengal, a p...

We knew Fulham would make it difficult and they did that: Henderson

Liverpools Jordan Henderson said his side needs to shift focus onto the next game and just got to keep going after being held to a draw by Fulham. Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League here on Sunday. Another b...

Ex-diplomats slam Canada, say encouraged by its 'support', protesting farmers hardened stance

Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeaus statement on the ongoing farmers protest in India as uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames, a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that C...

Sub-committee of eminent engineers constituted to review foundation design of Ram Temple

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee has constituted a sub committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and reccomendations on the foundation design for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, informed Shri Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020