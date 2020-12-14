100 people will receive Covid vaccine at booth per day, eventually, everyone will: MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey

As India is on the brink of welcoming the coronavirus vaccine, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday claimed that "everyone will get the vaccine". Talking to the reporters in Patna, Choubey said that initially, only 100 people will be given the vaccine but eventually, everyone will receive the vaccine shot.

"We are going to start the process of sending necessary equipment for storage and handling of coronavirus vaccine to states. For now, only 100 people will be given the vaccine at a booth per day. Eventually, everyone will get the vaccine," he said. On October 22, BJP released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost.

Briefly speaking about the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, Choubey said that the people of Bengal will not spare the government as they are watching everything. "West Bengal is under the Home Ministry's radar. Soon, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold rally in Bengal once again," he said.

"West Bengal is for everybody. It is our motherland. Mamata government will be defeated and people of Bengal will throw Mamata Banerjee's goons along with her to the Bay of Bengal," he added. Alleging the opposition, the minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is a cheat. He has cheated from Italy to India. One Gandhi [Mahatma Gandhi] gave important things to India. I urge him not to harm the country to being a fake Gandhi."

Choubey also spoke about the ongoing farmer's agitation, saying that after 70 years only Narendra Modi-led government is thinking about the farmers' benefit. "Being a farmer's son, I can understand the pain of them. After 70 years only we [Modi government] are thinking about the benefit of farmers over how to double the income of them how to increase the profit. We believe that we will remove the mediation from the farming sector," he added. (ANI)