Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh bans hookah bars to contain coronavirus

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Chandigarh on Monday imposed a ban on the operation of hookah bars in the Union Territory from December 14 to February 11.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:54 IST
Chandigarh bans hookah bars to contain coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, Chandigarh on Monday imposed a ban on the operation of hookah bars in the Union Territory from December 14 to February 11. An order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar stated that no hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars etc.

"Under Section 144, hookah bars are banned to operate in Chandigarh with respect to their offering Hookahs to visitors from December 14, 2020, to February 11, 2021," the order stated. Brar had earlier mentioned that hookahs are smoked or consumed by customers through a common bowl, pipe and a hose having a mouthpiece, which is susceptible to physical mouth to mouth contact of many people, thus posing danger to human life, health and safety by becoming a cause of as well as leading to the transmission and spread of Covid-19 infection here.

Earlier the order to ban hookah bars was effective for a period of 60 days, from October 14 to December 12. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 years on, missing boy re-united with family by DARPAN

A boy, who had gone missing from his house in 2010, has been traced with the help of the face recognition tool -- DARPAN -- and re-united with his family. The boy from Madhya Pradesh was found at a childrens home in Howrah, West Bengal, a p...

We knew Fulham would make it difficult and they did that: Henderson

Liverpools Jordan Henderson said his side needs to shift focus onto the next game and just got to keep going after being held to a draw by Fulham. Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League here on Sunday. Another b...

Ex-diplomats slam Canada, say encouraged by its 'support', protesting farmers hardened stance

Slamming Canadian premier Justin Trudeaus statement on the ongoing farmers protest in India as uncalled for, disconnected with ground realities and served merely to fan the flames, a group of former Indian diplomats claimed on Monday that C...

Sub-committee of eminent engineers constituted to review foundation design of Ram Temple

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee has constituted a sub committee of eminent engineers in the relevant field for review and reccomendations on the foundation design for Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, informed Shri Ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020