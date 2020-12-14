Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP set to be among most developed states in 3 years: Minister

Madhya Pradesh will emerge as one of the countrys most developed states in three years due to the work it is doing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, state PWD minister Gopal Bhargava said on Monday. I am sure all of them will be achieved by 2023, he said.The minister said industries would have to work with the social sector to achieve goals of development.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:04 IST
MP set to be among most developed states in 3 years: Minister
Representative Image

Madhya Pradesh will emerge as one of the country's most developed states in three years due to the work it is doing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, state PWD minister Gopal Bhargava said on Monday. Addressing the inaugural session of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Madhya Pradesh Infrastructure Conclave, Bhargava said strong infrastructure and industries will play a huge role in the effort.

''After 2003, MP has made record progress in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation, industrial development,'' he said, adding that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had prepared a roadmap for ''Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh'' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. ''Thirty-day targets given to each department have been achieved and they have now moved on to 90-day and 3-year goals. I am sure all of them will be achieved by 2023,'' he said.

The minister said industries would have to work with the social sector to achieve goals of development. Addressing the conclave, ICP Keshari, Additional Chief Secretary and managing director of Narmada Basin Project Company Limited said investment of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore had been made in infrastructure and other sectors in the state.

CII MP chairperson Anurag Shrivastava highlighted the purpose of the conclave in which participants gave their suggestions through virtual mode..

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarnaik submits privilege notice against Kangana for 'tweet'

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday said he has submitted a breach of privilege notice against actor Kangana Ranaut after she allegedly tweeted that a Pakistani credit card has been recovered from him during searches by the Enforcement D...

Maharashtra: Mathadi workers resort to strike

Thousands of Mathadi workers head-loaders in Maharashtra stayed away from work on Monday in protest against the state governments indifferent attitude towards their demands, a labour leader said. Former MLA and Mathadi leader Narendra Patil...

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier passes away at 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has passed away at the age of 73. The Frenchman was in charge of the Reds for six seasons, leading the team to a historic and unforgettable treble of League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 2000-01 and pa...

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020