Farmers' protest: Punjab BJP leaders meet Rajnath Singh

Amid an ongoing protest by Punjab farmers against three central farm laws, a delegation of BJP leaders from the state on Monday called on senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to deliberate upon the issue. The delegation comprised of Puniab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and Union Minister Som Prakash along with state party leaders including Surjit Jyani and Harjeet Grewal. They met Singh at his residence here.

The Punjab leaders are believed to have discussed the ongoing agitation of farmers, mostly from Punjab, against the farm laws and also apprised Singh about the ground situation in the state. Thousands of farmers, including from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on various borders of the national capital for over two weeks against the three laws that they claim would leave them at the mercy of corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.

The government has presented these laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that would help increase the income of farmers.