TN farmers protest, express solidarity to ryots' day long fast

About 90 volunteers, belonging to a farmers association affiliated to the CPI, squatted in front of the Coimabtore District Collectorate and raised slogans against the Centre.Farmer leaders on Monday observed a day-long hunger strike in Delhi against the Centres farm laws..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers groups on Monday protested in various parts of Tamil Nadu urging the Central government to withdraw the new farm laws, while DMK and its allies announced a hunger strike here on December 18. The protests were held in regions including Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Karur and Tiruchirappalli seeking repeal of farm laws and in solidarity with farmers in Delhi who observed a hunger strike today, Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee president P R Pandian said.

DMK and its allies including the Left parties announced a hunger strike on December 18 here to express solidarity with farmers protest and their demand for repeal of the three laws. ''We will hold a besiege the Raj Bhavan protest in Chennai on December 18 seeking withdrawal of farm laws,'' Pandian told PTI adding the protests were gathering momentum in Tamil Nadu.

Farmers leader, P Ayyakannu, who returned from Delhi after taking part in the protest days ago, submitted a memorandum to the Tamil Nadu government seeking steps to prevail over the Centre to repeal the farm laws. ''We have submitted a petition to Agriculture Secretary, Gagandeep Singh Bedi requesting steps for the repeal of farm laws. In our plea, we have also urged our Chief Minister K Palaniswami to not support the farm laws,'' Ayyakannu, chief of National South Indian Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association said.

The top government official here confirmed the meeting with the farmers leader. Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres took part in protests in several places including Salem and they raised slogans supporting farmers and against leading corporates.

CPI (M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan alleged party workers including veteran, K Balabharathi was 'pushed down' and arrested by police in Dindigul. Attempts to crush the protests through such repressive measures would only end in failure, he said.

In Coimbatore district, about 300 activists belonging to various political parties and organisations were detained when they attempted to picket government offices and block trains. About 90 volunteers, belonging to a farmers association affiliated to the CPI, squatted in front of the Coimabtore District Collectorate and raised slogans against the Centre.

Farmer leaders on Monday observed a day-long hunger strike in Delhi against the Centre's farm laws..

