Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union minister Gehlot appeals farmers to call off protests

Speaking to reporters here, Gehlot said that people in general have appreciated the Centres efforts in the farm sector.Only farmers from two to three states are trying for a rollback of the three agri laws, he said referring to the ongoing protests by agriculturists on the borders of Delhi.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:05 IST
Union minister Gehlot appeals farmers to call off protests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Terming the new agri laws ''totally pro-farmer'', Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday appealed to cultivators to call off their protests and hold talks with the Centre. Speaking to reporters here, Gehlot said that people in general have appreciated the Centre's efforts in the farm sector.

''Only farmers from two to three states are trying for a rollback (of the three agri laws),'' he said referring to the ongoing protests by agriculturists on the borders of Delhi. ''I appeal to the farmers to end their agitation and adopt a path of discussions with the Central government for an appropriate decision,'' Gehlot said.

He said five rounds of discussions were held with the agitating farmers and the government. ''The government is making all efforts to take this dialogue forward. Though agitating farmers have rejected the government's proposal, the fact is that these three agriculture laws are totally in favour of the farmers. They were framed with an aim to double the income of cultivators,'' Gehlot said.

The minister also listed various schemes being implemented by his ministry for the welfare of 'Divyangjans' (differently-abled people). He said Unique Identity Cards (UID) are being prepared for the Divyang people, using which they avail the benefit of different schemes of the Centre and state governments concerned.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...

RBI clears re-appointment of Uday Kotak as MD of KMB for 3 years

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB on Monday said the RBI has approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director of the bank for a further period of three years. The banking sector regulator also approved the appointment of ...

Deaths of homeless hit new record in England and Wales

By Emma Batha LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An estimated 778 homeless people died in England and Wales last year, according to official data released on Monday, the highest number since records began.The toll has risen for fiv...

High blood pressure at any age, no matter how long you have it, may speed cognitive decline

High blood pressure appears to accelerate a decline in cognitive performance in middle-aged and older adults, according to new research. The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.Nearly half of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020