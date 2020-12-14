Left Menu
Development News Edition

RSS-affiliate BKS to protest in Madhya Pradesh for MSP regime

Farmers of western Madhya Pradesh, known for major cotton harvests, are forced to sell their produce below MSP.In this region, even the procurement centre of Cotton Corporation of India has not come up, Kamal Singh Anjana of the BKS Malwa Prant Indore and Ujjain divisions said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:58 IST
RSS-affiliate BKS to protest in Madhya Pradesh for MSP regime
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said it would protest on Tuesday on two highways in Madhya Pradesh in support of the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism with over 10,000 farmers expected to take part, a functionary said on Monday. Incidentally, MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel had said that the BJP would be organising farmer meets in the state from Tuesday to dispel ''misconceptions'' about the Centre's new farm laws.

Those protesting against the three farm laws have claimed they are aimed at doing away with the MSP and mandi mechanisms and give corporates a dominant role in the sector. ''Farmers of western Madhya Pradesh, known for major cotton harvests, are forced to sell their produce below MSP.

In this region, even the procurement centre of Cotton Corporation of India has not come up,'' Kamal Singh Anjana of the BKS' Malwa Prant (Indore and Ujjain divisions) said. ''Maize too is being sold below MSP in western MP. On the call of the BKS, over 10,000 farmers will protest on national highway number 3 (Mumbai-Agra road) in Dhar and on Indore-Icchapur state highway in Khandwa,'' he said, adding that the BKS has already said some changes should be made in the new farm laws.

''For ensuring procurement through MSP and for other demands, we have written nearly four lakh letters to the president and prime minister from Madhya Pradesh,'' he added. Meanwhile, Khandwa BJP MP and former president of MP BJP unit Nandkumar Chauhan said at a press conference that the new laws were for the benefit of farmers.

Asked about farmers not getting MSP for cotton and maize, Chauhan said, ''recent rains have made the produce moist and this has caused some hurdles in their procurement''. To another query on the BKS' protest, Chauhan said India is a democracy and if the RSS-backed BKS wants to protest on farmers' issues, ''it would manifest that it is an active organisation''.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP may get relief from intermittent drizzle on Dec 15: IMD

Madhya Pradesh might get a breather on Tuesday from the intermittent drizzle being experienced over the past few days as a trough line from the Arabian Sea to the state is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours, an IMD official said on Mon...

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...

RBI clears re-appointment of Uday Kotak as MD of KMB for 3 years

Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank KMB on Monday said the RBI has approved the re-appointment of Uday Kotak as managing director of the bank for a further period of three years. The banking sector regulator also approved the appointment of ...

Deaths of homeless hit new record in England and Wales

By Emma Batha LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An estimated 778 homeless people died in England and Wales last year, according to official data released on Monday, the highest number since records began.The toll has risen for fiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020