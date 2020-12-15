Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIT formed to probe journalist's death in Kerala

A special investigation team has been formed by police to probe the death of journalist SV Pradeep, who was killed in an accident on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:31 IST
SIT formed to probe journalist's death in Kerala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special investigation team has been formed by police to probe the death of journalist SV Pradeep, who was killed in an accident on Monday. He died in a road accident near Karaikkamandapam here on Monday evening.

Pradeep, who was travelling on a two-wheeler, was hit by a vehicle coming from the same direction. The police said that there was no CCTV camera in the area. The police said Pradeep was travelling in a two-wheeler when he was hit by another vehicle that was moving in the same direction.

Police personnel are currently focussing on tracing the vehicle that caused the accident. The Kerala Union of Working Journalist (KUWJ) has given a memorandum to the Kerala Director General of Police to probe the mysterious circumstances under which the journalist died. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...

Activist Shabir Choudhary once again writes to UK lawmaker over deplorable conditions in PoK

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir activist Shabir Choudhary has once again written to UK Labour MP Debbie Abraham, highlighting the deplorable situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said that no one should be subjected to torture or to cruel, i...

World News Roundup: 'Crimes against humanity' in Venezuela; US sanctions NATO ally Turkey and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.ICC prosecutor sees reasonable basis to believe Venezuela committed crimes against humanityThe International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor believes there is reasonable basis to believe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020