Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Meerut man kills sister after tiff over pet dogs

A 25-year-old man hailing from the Bhawanpur area in Meerut was apprehended by police on Monday after he shot dead his younger sister, following an argument over the accused's pet dogs.

ANI | Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 08:38 IST
UP: Meerut man kills sister after tiff over pet dogs
Dehat Keshav Kumar, Superintendents of police talking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old man hailing from the Bhawanpur area in Meerut was apprehended by police on Monday after he shot dead his younger sister, following an argument over the accused's pet dogs. Dehat Keshav Kumar, Superintendents of police said that the accused killed her sister after she refused to look after over two dozen dogs.

"A 25-year-old man named Ashish who lives in the Bhawanpur area killed his 23-years-old sister Parul. We have come to know that the accused killed her sister after she refused to look after his 18-20 pet dogs over which they had regular arguments," SP Kumar said. "Every day, the accused would ask his sister to make chappatis for his 20 pet dogs. Today, he shot her dead when she denied," he added.

One of the neighbours' of the accused revealed that Ashish himself called the police after shooting her sister twice --- one bullet in the head and one in the heart. (ANI)

Also Read: Former MCA president Ashish Shelar in fray for president's post in Boxing Federation elections

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary on Tuesday. Modi said that the path shown by Sardar Patel will always inspire to protect the unity, integrity, and so...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...

'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

A New York City intensive care unit nurse on Monday became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt healing is coming, as the nations COVID-19 death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost...

Activist Shabir Choudhary once again writes to UK lawmaker over deplorable conditions in PoK

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir activist Shabir Choudhary has once again written to UK Labour MP Debbie Abraham, highlighting the deplorable situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said that no one should be subjected to torture or to cruel, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020