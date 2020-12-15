Left Menu
Development News Edition

Several organisations, NGOs protest against the farm laws in Jammu

People associated with several organisations and NGOs took out a procession in Jammu city in support of farmers, on Monday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-12-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 09:06 IST
Several organisations, NGOs protest against the farm laws in Jammu
Jammu city witnesses protests against farm laws (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People associated with several organisations and NGOs took out a procession in Jammu city in support of farmers, on Monday. Many protestors at the venue shouted slogans saying that they support the farmers' protest in Delhi. Some of them even called out these farm laws equivalent to 'black laws'.

A protestor at the venue said, "Our central government has ignored the interests of the farmers. Hence, we all have started protesting to wake the government up." "Many farmers are protesting on borders of several states against these farm laws. Yet, it seems that the government is least bothered about the plight of farmers. Our farmers feed the country with food. It has been more than 3 months since these laws have passed. I hope that these black laws get withdrawn immediately", he added.

Another protestor at the venue said, "We all have gathered here to open up the eyes of our central government and make them realize that these farm laws are harmful to the country and do not favour the interests of the farmers. These farm laws will only favour the interests of large corporate companies and nothing else." Another protestor said, "I believe in 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'. Having said that, we all will continue to protest against these farm laws until and unless our demands are met."

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. However, the government has held six rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his residence ahead of talks between Centre and farmer leaders.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reddit acquires lip-syncing video app Dubsmash

Reddit has acquired Dubsmash, the lip-syncing video app which launched in 2014 and was largely superseded when TikTok showed up. According to Mashable, the following announcement was made on Reddits blog on Sunday local time The annexing of...

S Korea reports 880 more COVID-19 cases, 44,364 in total

Seoul South Korea, December 15 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 880 more cases of COVID-19 as of 000 AM Tuesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 44,364. The daily caseload was higher than the prev...

CPI (M) affiliated organisations hold protest against farm laws in Agartala

Several organisations affiliated with the Communist Party of India Marxist held a protest in front of the collectors office at Agartala, on Monday, in support of farmers protesting at the borders of the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Ji...

South Korea bans anti-North leaflets; defector says he won't stop

South Korea on Monday banned the launching of propaganda leaflets into North Korea, drawing the criticism of rights activists and defiance from a prominent North Korean defector who said he would not stop sending messages to his homeland. D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020