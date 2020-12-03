Left Menu
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his residence ahead of talks between Centre and farmer leaders.

Updated: 03-12-2020 12:19 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his residence ahead of talks between Centre and farmer leaders.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah at his residence ahead of talks between Centre and farmer leaders.

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

ISL 7: ATKMB have good players who can hurt you, says Odisha FC coach Baxter

ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna has scored two goals in as many games and Odisha FC head coach Stuart Baxter is wary of the threat posed by the striker. Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday in the Indian Super ...

Amarinder meets Shah to help end deadlock between Centre and farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latters residence here to help workout an amicable solution to the current stand-off between the Centre and farmers over the new farm laws. The mee...

Mayor of Los Angeles orders residents to stay home in new virus curbs

The mayor of Los Angeles ordered residents on Wednesday to stay in their homes and banned social gatherings as part of new measures to rein in a surge in coronavirus infections.His order httpswww.lamayor.orgsitesgfileswph446fpagefile2020120...

Alibaba's Cainiao says it is in talks with Chinese vaccine makers over logistics

Alibaba Groups Cainiao is in talks with Chinese vaccine makers over COVID-19 vaccine logistics, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, as the company launched a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to transport medicine to the Middle East and Afric...
