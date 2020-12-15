Left Menu
Farmers' protest against Centre's 3 farm laws continues for 20th day

Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continued for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:02 IST
Kamaldeep Singh speaking to ANI on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers' protest against Centre's three farm laws continued for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi on Tuesday. Several former army personnel also joined the protesting farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Kamaldeep Singh said that he has retired from the Army five years ago. "I was posted in different states of the country. We are also the son of a farmer. I come here as a farmer. I have these medals placed because I have done valourous work in the past and stood at the border. We want to show the government that if these black laws are not taken back then we will stay here." "We are farmers and to demand our right is not wrong. We respect every section of society and we are here only against the bills that are against the farmers," he added.

While some protesting farmers at Singhu border say there is a lack of cleanliness at the site. "Administration is totally at fault for not providing water in washrooms here. We will die of diseases but we won't leave till our demands are met," said Bhaag Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, Punjab.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and additional forces were deployed at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border as farmers' protest entered 20th day. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

