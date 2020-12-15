Tamil actor Chitra's husband arrested for allegedly abetting suicide

The husband of Video Jockey and popular Tamil TV star Chitra, who was found dead in her hotel room in Nazrathpet last week, was on Tuesday arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the abetment to suicide case.

According to the police, Chitra's husband Hemanth was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of her wife.

Chitra, 29, has worked in several Tamil advertisements and has been an anchor in various shows. She rose to fame with her role in the popular Tamil TV show 'Pandian Stores.' (ANI)

