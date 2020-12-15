People enjoy fog, light rains in Maharashtra's Nashik

Left Menu
Light rains along with a blanket of fog were witnessed in Nashik on Tuesday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department.

15-12-2020
Dense fog and light rains engulf Nashik (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, one of the residents said that the people of Nashik needn't go to any hill station as the weather has been pleasant lately here. "We don't need to go to Shimla anymore as we're witnessing similar weather here only. So people of Nashik should stay here and avoid travelling during Covid-19 pandemic." Meanwhile, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai and nearby areas have reported a 'satisfactory' air quality index (AQI) by reporting 76 AQI.

A young cyclist here told ANI that people are enjoying the weather here since there is not much pollution around. "It feels great that Nasik has witnessed a blanket of fog early in the morning. It is raining lightly as well. Also, there is not much pollution here. We are enjoying the weather." An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

'Very Poor' AQI indicates ambient concentration values of air pollutants are very high and their likely health impacts include respiratory illness on prolonged exposure while the 'Severe' category air affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

