Gazipur, Singhu borders closed for traffic due to farmer protests

Gazipur, Singhu borders among others, on Tuesday, were closed for incoming traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi in the wake of farmers' protests, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:33 IST
Gazipur, Singhu borders among others, on Tuesday, were closed for incoming traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi in the wake of farmers' protests, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) informed on Tuesday. "Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders," DTP's tweet read.

The tweet further added, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road, NH-44." Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, the central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

