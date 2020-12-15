Both carriageways of Chilla border open: Delhi Police

Both carriageways of the Chilla border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) have been opened for traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Tuesday. The border that connects Delhi and Noida had been closed earlier due to the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Commuters had been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, or the Bhopra border. Borders at Gazipur and Singhu were closed for incoming traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders," the tweet by Delhi Traffic Police read. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)