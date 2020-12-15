Left Menu
Development News Edition

Both carriageways of Chilla border open: Delhi Police

Both carriageways of the Chilla border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) have been opened for traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:21 IST
Both carriageways of Chilla border open: Delhi Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Both carriageways of the Chilla border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) have been opened for traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police informed on Tuesday. The border that connects Delhi and Noida had been closed earlier due to the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Commuters had been advised to take alternate routes via Anand Vihar, DND, or the Bhopra border. Borders at Gazipur and Singhu were closed for incoming traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. People are advised to take an alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara and Bhopra borders," the tweet by Delhi Traffic Police read. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers' organisations including the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah offering changes to the laws and written assurances. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation: Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media.

People across villages, blocks to pay tribute on Dec 20 to farmers who lost their lives during agitation Farmer leader Inderjeet tells media....

EU regulator set to approve Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23

The European Medicines Agency EMA is set to approve its first COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 23, a German government source told Reuters on Tuesday, putting EU countries on track to start to catch up with the United States and Britain, where immu...

Govt says COVID cases, deaths declining in India; cautions against any laxity

COVID-19 cases and deaths are declining in India which is very reassuring, the Centre said on Tuesday but cautioned against any laxity saying an overwhelming proportion of the countrys population is still very very susceptible to the virus ...

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect chil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020