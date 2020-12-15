Naxal activities confined to few pockets in C'garh: Minister

Left Menu
Highlighting how the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna benefitted farmers during the COVID-19 crisis in the state, he said the Centre has sought a draft of this scheme from the state government.

Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey on Tuesday claimed Naxal activities are now confined to a few pockets of Bastar region, and very soon the state would get rid of the menace. Ahead of the completion of two years of the Congress- led government in Chhattigarh on December 17, the minister in a press conference here highlighted the schemes launched and works done in the past two years in the state.

To a query on the Left Wing Extremism, he said, ''During the previous BJP government in the state, we (Congress) used to say a parallel government was being run (by Naxals) and the then government was only limited to highways.'' ''Now, Naxal activities have been confined to a corner in Narayanpur and Bijapur districts and Konta (located in extreme south of Sukma district),'' he said. The three districts are located in Bastar region of the state.

The state government has been working at every level for development, employment generation and to bring back youth to the mainstream (in Naxal-affected areas), Choubey said, expressing confidence that the state would soon get rid of the problem. The government has been working with a resolve to create a ''new Chhattisgarh'', and has taken various steps for the development of all sections of society, including the poor, farmers, labourers, forest dwellers, women and youth, the minister said.

Highlighting how the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna benefitted farmers during the COVID-19 crisis in the state, he said the Centre has sought a draft of this scheme from the state government. The Nyay scheme was launched (in May this year) to ensure the right price of produce to farmers and encourage crop production.

Under the scheme, so far farmers have been given Rs 4,500 crore in three installments as input support in the previous Kharif season and the last installment of Rs 1,250 crore will be given in March next year, Choubey said. ''Amid protests by farmers over the Centre's three new farm laws, the Union government has sought a draft of the Nyay scheme from the state government. It is up to the Centre whether it wants to implement it or not,'' he said.

He said under the Godhan Nyay Yojna, the state government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg from cattle-rearers for vermi-compost production at 'Gaudhans' (dedicated area in villages for keeping cattle in day time). Since the inception of the scheme in July this year, so far 1.36 crore dung sellers have been paid an amount of Rs 59 crore, the minister informed.

Despite the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, all sectors including agriculture, in the state witnessed growth, he said The state received appreciation from various national agencies, including the Reserve Bank of India, for its steps to maintain economic stability, the minister said. He said the Centre had earlier announced a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package, but so far, the poor and farmers in the state have ''not received benefit of a single penny from this package''.

