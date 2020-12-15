Left Menu
Development News Edition

Private fish farming thrives in J-K with help of govt

Private fish farming has emerged as an interesting means of livelihood for several youths in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:10 IST
Private fish farming thrives in J-K with help of govt
Workers in a trout fishery in J-K's Anantnag. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Private fish farming has emerged as an interesting means of livelihood for several youths in Jammu and Kashmir. The fishing industry has greatly increased at a large scale with hundreds of people finding employment in fisheries across the Valley with help from the union territory government.

In Anantnag, three brothers have started a private fish farming business after reaching out to the Department of Fisheries for help. Ashiq Hussain, owner of a trout fish farm said they received a lot of help from the department in terms of construction, feed and equipment.

"My brothers and I completed our studies but were still unable to find jobs. We approached the department of fisheries and they taught us how to cultivate fish in this way. We received subsidies under the Centre's Rashtriya Kissan Vikas Yojna (RKVY) for construction, feed, and equipment," Hussain told ANI. He further informed that their fishery also employs six workers, thus generating employment for several others as well.

The avenue is particularly useful for those who already have a good water supply and a small piece of land for the farm. Mohamad Sharief, the Fisheries Inspector of the department told ANI, "Fish is good for health and for building immunity. The department has started this initiative to help people prosper in this industry. The scheme is most useful for people who have good water supply and feasibility."

"The government gives money for construction and also helps in technical aspects," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...

Odisha: Body of girl found in pond 4 days after going missing

Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. After a missing report was made by the family of the girl living in Badhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020