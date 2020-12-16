Left Menu
Elephant dies after being hit by speeding truck in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:45 IST
An adult male elephant waskilled after it was knocked down by a speeding truck nearJaldapara National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar district,a forest official said on Tuesday

The 'Makna' (male elephant without tusks), aged around15 years, was possibly crossing a highway at Madarihat onMonday night when it got hit by the truck which sped away, theofficial said

The carcass was sent for post-mortem examination.

