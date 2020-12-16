Left Menu
Development News Edition

First cut of 'genuine' single window for approvals likely from March 2021: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the first cut of a genuine single window is likely to ready by March or April 2021 to ease the compliance burden on the industry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:34 IST
First cut of 'genuine' single window for approvals likely from March 2021: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at Assocham event on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the first cut of a genuine single window is likely to ready by March or April 2021 to ease the compliance burden on the industry. Speaking at the Assocham foundation week 2020, Goyal said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is making a genuine effort to provide a single-window on approvals amongst various ministries at the Centre, compliance of various laws in India and also at state and local levels.

"With the policies and framework of government working towards easing your compliance requirements, making everything digital and online, reducing the burden of frequent renewals of licenses and government clearances. We are trying to make a single window. I am putting my best efforts to make a single window. Historically, we have seen windows which when you open you would see ten doors behind them," he said. "The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is making a genuine effort to provide a single window on approvals amongst various ministries at the Centre, compliance of various laws in India and also at the state and local level. We are trying to integrate this. I hope that by March or April, you will see the first cut of a genuine single window," he added.

Goyal, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Railways, said that the country will overtake last year's performance on railway freight by February. "Yesterday (on Monday), I had a review meeting and I pulled up railway officials that the policy is already overdue. I have given them until, I think, 25th (December) to finalise the policy for greater private sector engagement and ownership of entire railway lines," he said.

"We have already liberalised policy on freight in a very big way. We have taken a number of steps due to which from August onwards, we are continuously growing in railway freight over last year. Currently, railway freight in COVID year is only 4 per cent less on year over year basis until yesterday (Monday). We hope that by February we will overtake last year's performance on railway freight," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business adversely affected due to farmers' protest claim traders at Delhi's Azadpur market

Traders from Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, say that due to the ongoing farmers agitation against the three farm laws, their business has been adversely affected. It is certainl...

AIFF collaborates with FC Barcelona, FFA to hold online refresher course for instructors

All India Football Federation AIFF organised a three-day online refresher course for AIFF E-certificate instructors from Friday to Sunday. Danny Abboud from Football Federation Australia FFA and Jordi Fernandez from FC Barcelona attended th...

Interim report by Royal Commission into Abuse in Care welcomed

An interim report by the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, released today, is a deeply moving record of the States past failings in looking after citizens in its care, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins says.I welcome this int...

Resignations of Opposition lawmakers an 'atom bomb', will be used strategically: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday termed that resignations of opposition lawmakers are an atom bomb adding that the strategy to use it will be devised by the 11-party alliance under the banner of the P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020