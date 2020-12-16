Left Menu
Appointments Committee approves empanelment of Manoj Singh Rawat as ITBP ADG

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Wednesday approved the empanelment of Manoj Singh Rawat as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:34 IST
Manoj Singh Rawat. Image Credit: ANI

He is the first officer from the cadre to be promoted to this rank.

An ITBP cadre officer of the 1986 batch, Rawat has vast field and training experience acquired both in India and abroad. (ANI)

