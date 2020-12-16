Left Menu
Mizoram reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,080 according to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Mizoram.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the state government's data, the total discharged cases in the state are 3,894. The active cases of coronavirus in the state are 179, while seven people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus.

The seven new cases were confirmed through the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, 13 through Rapid Antigen Test and 11 cases were reported by TrueNat. (ANI)

