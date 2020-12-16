Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navjot Singh Sidhu alleges private insurance companies looting farmers

Amid the ongoing farmers protest in and around the national capital, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday claimed that private crop insurance companies have replaced government insurance companies and are indulged in looting farmers with high premiums and negligible payments for crop failure.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:41 IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu alleges private insurance companies looting farmers
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing farmers protest in and around the national capital, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday claimed that private crop insurance companies have replaced government insurance companies and are indulged in looting farmers with high premiums and negligible payments for crop failure. Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, "Farmers know well that the Central Govt. backed Corporate take-over of Indian Agriculture is growing rapidly, Crop Insurance Companies have replaced Govt. Insurance... Looting Farmers & State exchequer with high premiums and negligible payments for Crop Failure. #IndiaWithFarmers."

He also attached a video in his tweet, wherein he alleged that farmers are being cheated by private crop insurance companies that have replaced the government insurance companies. "There was a crop insurance scheme of Rs 31,000 crore, but farmers got only Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 16,000 crore went to the pockets of Birlas, Tatas and Ambanis. Earlier, state governments and the Central government used to provide crop insurance on nominal rates through Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and other companies. Later private companies came in this sector," he said in the video.

"Premium has increased by 350 per cent. The farmers got only 0.42 per cent. Think about it. About 2,80,000 farmers are engaged in soy cultivation. If the entire crop fails, the premier is of Rs 173 crore but farmers get only Rs 30 crore. Private companies get a net profit of Rs 143 crore. Farmers do hard work. Reliance enjoys the fruits of hard work," he added. Farmers have been protesting from November 26 at the borders of Delhi against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland plans to help Finnair with 400 mln euro loan

Finland is preparing to help its national carrier Finnair with an unsecured hybrid loan of up to 400 million euros 486 million, the company said on Wednesday.The final decision on the possible financing arrangement is subject to a decision ...

QUOTES-Reactions to New Zealand inquiry into historic abuse of children

Here are some reactions from church figures, NGOs and political leaders to New Zealands Royal Commission of Inquiry report on historic abuse of children in state and faith-based institutions that estimated that up to quarter of a million pe...

LGBTQ groups celebrate as Biden picks Buttigieg for Transportation secretary

Two of the US top LGBTQ advocacy groups celebrated after President-elect Joe Biden announced that he was nominating Pete Buttigieg as the US Secretary of Transportation. According to The Hill, if Buttigieg is confirmed to the post, he would...

Education Minister to announce JEE main exam schedule today

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday will announce the schedule for JEE main exam 2021. The announcement will be made at 6 pm today. The Minister said that he will also inform about the number of attempts fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020