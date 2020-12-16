Left Menu
Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday will announce the schedule for JEE main exam 2021. The announcement will be made at 6 pm today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:44 IST
Education Minister to announce JEE main exam schedule today
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday will announce the schedule for JEE main exam 2021. The announcement will be made at 6 pm today. The Minister said that he will also inform about the number of attempts for the engineering entrance test.

"Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, the number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today. Stay tuned," said the Education Minister in a video message posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The Minister on December 10 had a live interactive session with teachers, parents and students on the upcoming exams.

He also said that the government will continue to engage with all stakeholders in the education department to look into their concerns and bring out necessary solutions. (ANI)

