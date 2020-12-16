Cabinet clears pact between India, US for exchange of information in electricity sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a pact between India and the US for exchange of information in areas of mutual interest in the electricity sector. ''Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) proposal for entering into an MoU...(with) the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, United States of America, for exchange of information and experiences in areas of mutual interest,'' according to an official statement.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will help in improving regulatory and policy framework for developing efficient whole sales power market and enhancing grid reliability, according to the statement. The activities to be carried out under the MoU include identifying energy-related issues and developing topics and possible agendas for the exchange of information.

It also includes to participate in seminars, visit and exchanges. It provides for development of programmes of mutual interests and where appropriate hold these programmes locally to enhance participation.

It also includes that when practical and of mutual interest, provide speakers on energy issues and other personnel (management or technical)..