Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves CERC proposal to exchange information with FERC, US in electricity sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) proposal to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), USA to exchange information and experiences in the electricity sectors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:49 IST
Cabinet approves CERC proposal to exchange information with FERC, US in electricity sector
The Union Cabinet briefing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) proposal to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), USA to exchange information and experiences in the electricity sectors. As per a statement, the MoU will help improve the regulatory and policy framework to develop efficient wholesale power market and enhance grid reliability.

Under the MoU, energy-related issues will be identified and topics and possible agendas for the exchange of information will be developed. Visits, exchanges and seminars will be organised by Commissioners, and programs of mutual interests will be developed.

When practical and of mutual interest, speakers and other personnel (management or technical) will also be provided for energy issues. (ANI)

Also Read: Marine vs Mourinho: 8th-tier club lands EPL leader in FA Cup

  • READ MORE ON:
  • MoU

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop on duty injured in sword attack by unidentified person in Karnataka

A head constable was attacked with a sword by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said. Ganesh Kamath, who was on duty near New Chithra junction, received injuries on his hand and was immediately taken to h...

Egyptian potters using Nile mud seek to protect their craft

For generations, potters in the village of El Nazla have taken mud carried by the River Nile to craft their wares by hand, using techniques they say date back to Ancient Egypt. But they say they are now struggling to preserve their craft ag...

Kerala local body polls: Ruling LDF surges ahead, BJP on way to better its 2015 show

Eds Adding details Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 PTI The ruling CPIM-led LDF in Kerala on Wednesday appeared to make a sweep of the local body polls in the state, while the BJP seemed to have made some gains, leading in Pandalam, the centre of...

ISRO sets up dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness

A dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness SSA activities in the country, aimed at monitoring, tracking and protecting Indias space assets, has been set up here,the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday. ISRO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020