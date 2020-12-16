Cabinet approves CERC proposal to exchange information with FERC, US in electricity sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC) proposal to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), USA to exchange information and experiences in the electricity sectors. As per a statement, the MoU will help improve the regulatory and policy framework to develop efficient wholesale power market and enhance grid reliability.

Under the MoU, energy-related issues will be identified and topics and possible agendas for the exchange of information will be developed. Visits, exchanges and seminars will be organised by Commissioners, and programs of mutual interests will be developed.

When practical and of mutual interest, speakers and other personnel (management or technical) will also be provided for energy issues. (ANI)

