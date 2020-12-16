Raising LPG cylinder prices will add to people’s woes: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that rising prices of the domestic gas cylinder will only add to the financial woes of people. He said the rise only shows the central government's insensitivity to the people's problem. Cooking gas LPG price was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Wednesday for a second time this month following the firming of international prices.

On December 1, the price was hiked by a similar Rs 50 per cylinder. ''Rising prices of domestic gas cylinders will only increase the financial woes of people. Raising Rs 100 in 15 days is too much & shows how Govt remains insensitive to people's problems,'' Gehlot said in a tweet. Under NDA, there is no relief even during this time of economic slowdown and corona crisis, he said. In another tweet, he expressed concern over the economic situation and farmers agitation. ''Industry bodies, CII & ASSOCHAM have raised an alarm regarding losses that the economy is suffering as a result of farmers' agitation. It will further delay the economic recovery,'' he said. ''Farmers are themselves bearing hardships protesting on roads & in cold nights. Govt must address their grievances & resolve the impasse,'' the chief minister added.