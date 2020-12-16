Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raising LPG cylinder prices will add to people’s woes: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that rising prices of the domestic gas cylinder will only add to the financial woes of people. Raising Rs 100 in 15 days is too much shows how Govt remains insensitive to peoples problems, Gehlot said in a tweet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:34 IST
Raising LPG cylinder prices will add to people’s woes: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that rising prices of the domestic gas cylinder will only add to the financial woes of people. He said the rise only shows the central government's insensitivity to the people's problem. Cooking gas LPG price was increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Wednesday for a second time this month following the firming of international prices.

On December 1, the price was hiked by a similar Rs 50 per cylinder. ''Rising prices of domestic gas cylinders will only increase the financial woes of people. Raising Rs 100 in 15 days is too much & shows how Govt remains insensitive to people's problems,'' Gehlot said in a tweet. Under NDA, there is no relief even during this time of economic slowdown and corona crisis, he said. In another tweet, he expressed concern over the economic situation and farmers agitation. ''Industry bodies, CII & ASSOCHAM have raised an alarm regarding losses that the economy is suffering as a result of farmers' agitation. It will further delay the economic recovery,'' he said. ''Farmers are themselves bearing hardships protesting on roads & in cold nights. Govt must address their grievances & resolve the impasse,'' the chief minister added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cop on duty injured in sword attack by unidentified person in Karnataka

A head constable was attacked with a sword by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said. Ganesh Kamath, who was on duty near New Chithra junction, received injuries on his hand and was immediately taken to h...

Egyptian potters using Nile mud seek to protect their craft

For generations, potters in the village of El Nazla have taken mud carried by the River Nile to craft their wares by hand, using techniques they say date back to Ancient Egypt. But they say they are now struggling to preserve their craft ag...

Kerala local body polls: Ruling LDF surges ahead, BJP on way to better its 2015 show

Eds Adding details Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 PTI The ruling CPIM-led LDF in Kerala on Wednesday appeared to make a sweep of the local body polls in the state, while the BJP seemed to have made some gains, leading in Pandalam, the centre of...

ISRO sets up dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness

A dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness SSA activities in the country, aimed at monitoring, tracking and protecting Indias space assets, has been set up here,the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday. ISRO ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020