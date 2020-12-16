Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaipur-Delhi highway remains partially blocked

Farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and former CPI M MLA Amra Ram are agitating on the stretch leading to Delhi in Shahjahanpur of Rajasthans Alwar district, which borders Haryana. The government is crushing the constitutional right by not allowing farmers to go to Delhi, he said.Police said around 300400 people are camping on the Rajasthan-Haryana border.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:52 IST
Jaipur-Delhi highway remains partially blocked
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jaipur-Delhi highway remained partially blocked as the farmers' stir against the Centre's agriculture laws entered its fourth day on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Wednesday. Farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram are agitating on the stretch leading to Delhi in Shahjahanpur of Rajasthan's Alwar district, which borders Haryana. They had blocked the road on Sunday after police stopped their march to Delhi.

''We have not closed the highway. The government has closed it. The authorities should remove barricades and everything will open in 10 minutes. I assure the public,'' Yadav told reporters. He said they feel ashamed when people face problems. "Last night, an ambulance arrived. We cleared the way but the Haryana Police did not remove barricades. Who is responsible for this,'' he asked. In response to a question, Yadav said if farmers retreat today, then there will be no farmer movement in this country for the next 20–25 years. People will not trust any farmer movement, he said.

Kisan Panchayat national president Rampal Chaudhary is also camping at the dharna site in Shahjahanpur. Former MLA Amra Ram claimed the agitation is being backed by farmer leaders from Gujarat and Haryana. He said the road have been closed to traffic by the Haryana government and its police. The government is crushing the constitutional right by not allowing farmers to go to Delhi, he said.

Police said around 300–400 people are camping on the Rajasthan-Haryana border. Sub-Inspector Mahavir Singh posted at the site said the agitators have blocked the route from Jaipur to Delhi while the stretch from Delhi to Jaipur is open to traffic..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Sebi chairman raises concerns over disclosing forensic audits

Former Sebi chairman M Damodaran on Wednesday expressed concerns about a recent regulatory change mandating companies to make initiation of forensic audits public, saying premature disclosures are as harmful as non-disclosures. Noted corpor...

Slovakia to close shops, limit movement from Saturday

Slovakia will close most shops and limit peoples movement from Saturday morning to help stem a rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.Non-essential movement will be banned with exceptions for essential shoppi...

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council DDC elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district o...

Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020