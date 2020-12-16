Jaipur-Delhi highway remains partially blocked

The Jaipur-Delhi highway remained partially blocked as the farmers' stir against the Centre's agriculture laws entered its fourth day on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Wednesday. Farmers led by Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav and former CPI (M) MLA Amra Ram are agitating on the stretch leading to Delhi in Shahjahanpur of Rajasthan's Alwar district, which borders Haryana. They had blocked the road on Sunday after police stopped their march to Delhi.

''We have not closed the highway. The government has closed it. The authorities should remove barricades and everything will open in 10 minutes. I assure the public,'' Yadav told reporters. He said they feel ashamed when people face problems. "Last night, an ambulance arrived. We cleared the way but the Haryana Police did not remove barricades. Who is responsible for this,'' he asked. In response to a question, Yadav said if farmers retreat today, then there will be no farmer movement in this country for the next 20–25 years. People will not trust any farmer movement, he said.

Kisan Panchayat national president Rampal Chaudhary is also camping at the dharna site in Shahjahanpur. Former MLA Amra Ram claimed the agitation is being backed by farmer leaders from Gujarat and Haryana. He said the road have been closed to traffic by the Haryana government and its police. The government is crushing the constitutional right by not allowing farmers to go to Delhi, he said.

Police said around 300–400 people are camping on the Rajasthan-Haryana border. Sub-Inspector Mahavir Singh posted at the site said the agitators have blocked the route from Jaipur to Delhi while the stretch from Delhi to Jaipur is open to traffic..