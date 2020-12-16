Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:32 IST
The ceasefire violated by Pak took place at about 6 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
