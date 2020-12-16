Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh wave of crop-ravaging locust swarms threaten E. African herders, farmers

Governments, supported by U.N. agencies and international charities, responded with large-scale aerial and ground spraying of pesticides to destroy the swarms, which scientists have linked to climate change. But widespread rains in Ethiopia and flooding caused by a cyclone in Somalia last month have created favourable breeding conditions, allowing locust infestations to increase, said the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Reuters | Bangui | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:16 IST
Fresh wave of crop-ravaging locust swarms threaten E. African herders, farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A new generation of locust swarms is threatening to wipe out the livelihoods of farmers and herders across eastern Africa - deepening a food crisis in a region where 35 million people are already hungry, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

From January to August, massive desert locust swarms swept across Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, ravaging crops and decimating pasture in the worst outbreak in decades. Governments, supported by U.N. agencies and international charities, responded with large-scale aerial and ground spraying of pesticides to destroy the swarms, which scientists have linked to climate change.

But widespread rains in Ethiopia and flooding caused by a cyclone in Somalia last month have created favourable breeding conditions, allowing locust infestations to increase, said the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). "We have achieved much, but the battle against this relentless pest is not yet over," said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu in a statement.

"We must not waiver. Locusts keep growing day and night and risks are exacerbating food insecurity for vulnerable families across the affected region." Locust swarms are already forming in Somalia and Ethiopia and threaten to re-invade northern Kenya, while breeding is also underway on both sides of the Red Sea, posing a new threat to Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Yemen, said the FAO.

Habib Mahmud, an environmental activist in Galkayo town in Somalia's semi-autonomous northern region of Puntland, said farmers and pastoralists had been severely affected. "There were close to 5,000 pawpaw trees in this farm located on outskirts of Galkayo. The trees were completely stripped bare by locusts in a few hours. No tree survived," Mahmud told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

"The owners of that farm told me they lost their entire source of living, there was nothing left for them." Puntland authorities estimate that almost one-third of farmers have gone out of business and more than 35,000 families have lost jobs and income due to the devastation caused by the insects.

Aid workers say herders need veterinary care and fodder for starved livestock, while farmers require cash to help them survive the months until their next harvest. Kenyan authorities said they were procuring pesticides, aircraft for spraying, and deploying ground surveillance teams to track the movement of locusts and inform communities.

"These locusts have the potential to destroy farmlands and any other form of green vegetation," Kenyan government spokesman Cyrus Oguna told a news conference on Tuesday. "If left unchecked in our country, the locusts have the potential to undermine our food security."

More than 35 million people are acutely food insecure in Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The FAO estimates this number could increase by another 3.5 million in the coming months if nothing is done to control the latest outbreak.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, the private company deve...

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...

India has extremely high tariffs: USTR Lighthizer

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said India has extremely high tariffs and reducing import duties for certain American goods would help in boosting bilateral trade. Lighthizer also indicated that the change in administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020