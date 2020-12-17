One terrorist arrested after encounter in J-K's Anantnag

One Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested on Thursday morning in an injured condition following an encounter with the security forces at Anantnag's Gund Baba Khaleel. The Kashmir Zone Police said the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been shifted to the hospital. The terrorist, who is a resident of Pulwama, has been identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone.

"Encounter started between terrorists and police/security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag today early morning. One local HM terrorist Zaheer Abbas Lone r/o Pulwama arrested in injured condition and shifted to hospital," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Last week, two terrorists were gunned down and one was arrested by the security forces at Durgan Poshana in Poonch district. (ANI)