Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers continue protest at Delhi border areas amid cold weather

Braving the cold weather, farmers continue to protest at the Delhi border areas against the Centre's farm laws as the BJP-led government continue its efforts to persuade farmers on the issue of agricultural reforms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:49 IST
Farmers continue protest at Delhi border areas amid cold weather
Farmers have continued their protest at the Delhi border areas against the Centre's farm laws. . Image Credit: ANI

Braving the cold weather, farmers continue to protest at the Delhi border areas against the Centre's farm laws as the BJP-led government continue its efforts to persuade farmers on the issue of agricultural reforms. "We are fighting the cold weather and we will keep fighting the cold, till our demands are met. We will not budge even if it rains," said Ashok Kumar at the Ghazipur-border area.

Another protestor said, "Amid this cold weather, we light a fire to keep warm and use blankets. We are getting all kinds of facilities here. We get chana, pulao, tea, puri, and aloo. But we are facing a problem using dirty washrooms." Ranjeet Singh from Amritsar said, "I try to contribute to this moving by providing some service in gurdwara to help prepare food for the protestors. We make chana-pyaaz because it suitable by people of all ages."

Amid continuing farmers' protest, the Bharatiya Janata Party is holding farmer outreach programme amid continuing protests in and around Delhi by various farmer unions against the three farm laws enacted by the government in September. A large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm bills, while a protest is ongoing against the reforms, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

"While there is a protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar while addressing an ASSOCHAM session via video conferencing. Farmers have been protesting from November 26 at the borders of Delhi against Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million

Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tal...

Tapering of Covid-19 relief lowers risk of decline in asset quality: Moody's

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, regulators in ASEAN and India are facing a need to strike a balance between continuing to support some borrowers and weaning others off debt relief measures introduced at the onset of outbreak, accordin...

With this attitude, we'll be where we should be: Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes that his sides attitude and intensity in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad can bring them back where they deserve to be. Koeman hailed his teams display as goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong earn...

WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid or late 2021

The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic. The development of safe and effect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020