Bheki Cele concerned at reckless behaviour in Cape Town beaches

As the country commemorated Reconciliation Day on Wednesday, the Minister and his delegation inspected compliance of COVID-19 regulations on beaches in the City of Cape Town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:47 IST
Minister Cele interacted with bathers of the various beaches and expressed his gratitude for many of them who observed COVID-19 protocols. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, has expressed concern at what he described as reckless behaviour exhibited by some bathers on Cape Town's beaches.

He said that this flies in the face of the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On the first public holiday since the announcement of stricter COVID-19 measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday, Minister Cele led a walkabout along with his deputy Cassel Mathale and the South African Police Service (SAPS) top officials.

"The country's first Reconciliation Day under Lockdown level 1 on our beaches was less busy than usual. [Of] those that came out to swim, many did wear their masks and practised social distancing. However as the day progressed, the numbers increased and on some beaches, there was a total disregard of health protocols which is worrying," Cele said in a statement.

The entourage visited Camps Bay, Strand, Clifton, Munwabisi, Big Bay, Strandfontein, Macassar, Mnandi and other beaches in and around the city.

Cape Town beaches are permitted to open from 6 am until 6 pm under the recently revised regulations.

Minister Cele interacted with bathers of the various beaches and expressed his gratitude for many of them who observed COVID-19 protocols.

Cele will use his observations to make his contributions to the National Coronavirus Command Council.

Meanwhile, activity by a private company on the Camps Bay beach was shut down during the Ministers walkabout.

The Ministry of Police said while it was permitted by the City of Cape Town, upon closer inspection, the production was not compliant with what is permitted on beaches, as stipulated on the COVID-19 regulations.

"According to the permit of the production company that was handed to the SAPS, the production would go against the very rules set out by the President which are clear on what is permitted on beaches and therefore could not be allowed to continue for now," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

