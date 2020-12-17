Kailash Gahlot tables resolution in Delhi Assembly to repeal farm laws

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday tabled a resolution in the legislative assembly to repeal the Centre's three new farm laws. The AAP government has convened a one-day special session of the Delhi assembly to discuss the alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 2,500 crore in the municipal corporations.

AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal tore a copy of the farm laws during his speech in the assembly. ''I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers,'' he said.

Thousands of farmers have been agitating against the agri-marketing laws at Delhi borders since the last 20 days demanding that the laws be repealed. Many AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, had joined the farmers' day-long fast on Monday in protest against the farm laws.